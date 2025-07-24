Lincolnshire bus operator set to be part of major regional Pride event

All aboard for Hull Pride

Stagecoach East Midlands is getting ready to play a part in Hull Pride, one of the largest Pride events in the region.

Stagecoach will have both a bus and a stall on site on the big day, when the Hull Pride Parade sets off at 11.00am on Saturday 26 July. It will leave from Welling Street, travel down Humber Street and make its way across to King Edward Square.

To find out more about the day, please go to: www.prideinhull.co.uk.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Today, Hull Pride is a huge and busy event, and this year it has a theme of “You’re Welcome”, which is very appropriate because everyone is welcome on our services. We work to meet the travel needs of all local people.

“We are so proud to be part of our local communities, and Hull Pride is a highlight of the year. As a major bus operator, it is key to who we are that everyone should feel welcome on our local buses, that they can get on board and get about in safety and respect, and being at Pride is just a small token of that.”

Andy Train, Chair of Pride In Hull, added: “We are very grateful to have Stagecoach as a sponsor – they are an essential service provider of transport for all, regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation. Their diverse staff group also reflect the community they serve. Truly an inclusive welcome for all who step onboard. Thank you!”

Hull Pride has a history stretching back to 2002 when the very first Pride took place in Queen’s Gardens. Since then, it has grown to become a major regional event, with over 50,000 people in attendance.

Pride in Hull is a registered charity, which aims to celebrate the LGBT+ community with friends and allies. It aims to celebrate diverse sexualities and genders, and to tell people that they are welcome in Hull, as well as to fight for progress and acceptance.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.