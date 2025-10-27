Lincolnshire care group confidentially sold
Through a highly confidential marketing process, the portfolio, which includes Bunkers Hill in Lincoln and The Valleys care home in Scunthorpe, has been transferred to Derby based Oak Tree Care Group. The two high quality purpose-built care facilities were constructed and run by the former owners for over twenty years and have fantastic reputations for the exceptional residential and nursing care they provide.
Former director Philip Pearson Commented: “It is with mixed emotions that we have handed these two great homes over to Oak Tree Care Group. We would like to thank Nick at NGA for navigating the whole process from expressions of interest to completion.”
NGA Care Managing Director Nick Greaves comments “It has been an absolute privilege to have been trusted to sell these two fantastic care homes and the interest that we generated shows that the appetite for quality care homes nationwide continues unabated”.