Lincolnshire care home achieves Veteran Friendly Status

The Wolds Care Centre, a care home in Louth, has been awarded Veteran Friendly Status, joining the prestigious Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) programme.

This recognition, granted by the Veteran Friendly Care Home programme, acknowledges the home’s commitment to providing tailored, high-quality care for veterans and their families.

The Wolds Care Centre is part of the HICA Group, a Lincolnshire-based social care provider, dedicated to enhancing care standards for veterans in each of its 17 homes and services.

Achieving Veteran Friendly Status involves meeting a rigorous set of criteria, including signing the Armed Forces Covenant and ensuring personalised care plans that address veterans’ unique physical, emotional and mental wellbeing. This accreditation is a testament to the home’s dedication to supporting those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Terry Peel, CEO of HICA Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Wolds Care Centre for achieving Veteran Friendly Status. It highlights our commitment to veterans who have dedicated their lives to serving the country. By adopting the Veteran Friendly Framework, we are ensuring that veterans in our care receive tailored support, respect and compassion. We look forward to rolling out this initiative across all HICA homes, so every veteran in our community feels at home and supported.”

As part of the initiative, Wolds Care Centre and other HICA Group homes are appointing dedicated Veteran Friendly Champions. These champions advocate for veterans’ wellbeing, participate in Armed Forces events, connect with veteran charities and create a welcoming, inclusive environment for residents with a military background.

Michaela McGlynn, Manager of The Wolds Care Centre, added: “Being recognised as Veteran Friendly is a significant milestone for our home. Many of our residents have connections to the Armed Forces, and this accreditation ensures we can provide the specialised care and support they need. We’re committed to creating an environment where veterans feel valued, respected and truly at home.”

For more information about HICA Group and its services, visit https://www.hica-uk.com/