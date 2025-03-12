Lincolnshire care home residents enjoy an afternoon at Boston United FC

Residents from The Haven care home in Boston enjoyed a fantastic time at Boston United’s last home game against Woking.

Staff accompanied 4 residents from the home on Whitehouse Lane in Boston to enjoy the game on a sunny afternoon, which finished in a 2-2 draw thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Boston. The residents and staff watched the game from the comfort and luxury of an executive box, graciously loaned from Acorn Taxis.

The residents and staff enjoyed a wonderful lunch and hospitality from the team at the club and received a matchday programme and lanyard to remember the day.

Philip Stocker, a resident at The Haven since October 2023 is a regular attendee of the Pilgrims’ games. He proudly wore his scarf and met his grandson at the game and an old friend who he hadn’t seen for many years.

Residents from The Haven enjoyed a day out at Boston United.

Jean Stephenson who has lived at the home since September 2023 bumped into a relative at the game and at the age of 87 it was her first football match. Afterwards she spoke to her brother who lives in New Zealand who couldn’t believe she’d been to the game.

Freda Brown and Valerie Duck also had a wonderful time, cheering on the team and met old friends, spending time chatting and reminiscing.

Evangeline Girling, manager at The Haven thanked all those involved. “We’re always trying to try different things to do with our residents and to build long-standing relationships with our local community. We all had a brilliant time and would like to thank Mick Small, Sandra and Paul Richmond, who carry out all the fundraising for the club and to Bev Jenkins, our Activities Co-ordinator from The Haven for organising the afternoon.”

The Haven provides short-term, respite care and longer-term support to up to 36 people at the care home on Whitehouse Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire. For more information, contact the home on 01205 345005 or by emailing [email protected].