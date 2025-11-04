Lincolnshire Carers Service Manager wins Workplace Champion at the first-ever Carers UK Awards

On Thursday 16 October Carers UK hosted their first-ever awards ceremony, a celebration of remarkable individuals and organisations across the UK who make life better for unpaid carers.

The Workplace Champion award was presented to Sheena Goodey, Lincolnshire Service Manager for Lincolnshire Carers Service, operated by Carers First.

She received her award at a glittering awards ceremony held at Plaisterer’s Hall, in London, hosted by actor and comedian Stephen Mangan.

On receiving the award, Sheena said: “Being awarded the Carers UK Workplace Champion means more to me than I can put into words. Supporting working carers is something I’ve been passionate about for many years - not just because of my role, but because I also juggle work and caring responsibilities.

“To be recognised for the work I do supporting colleagues within Carers First and organisations across Lincolnshire makes me proud to be in a role where I feel that I can truly make a difference.”

According to Carers UK, the award is presented to an employee who, at any level in their organisation, can show that they have gone above and beyond to raise awareness and tackle stigma of carers and caring issues in their workplace.

Sheena was nominated by Carers First for supporting carers, raising awareness, and driving positive change to ensure carers are valued. She has worked for the charity for seven years, and her dedicated work has helped many carers in Lincolnshire and beyond.

