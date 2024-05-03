Lincolnshire charities celebrate share of £1million fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the sixth year running, Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good Awards. Ten charities that specialise in animal welfare have been awarded amounts of £5,000, and dog rehoming charity Bliss Cavalier Rescue has recently benefitted from the initiative.

Additionally, members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 100 awards of £1,000 announced across the UK and Ireland. Rescue and rehoming charity German Shepherd Dog Welfare Fund, and Bransby Horses, one of the UK's largest equine welfare charities, are the local organisations to benefit from the initiative.

Further winners will be revealed later in the year and Lincolnshire residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting movementforgood.com/.

Benefact Group Movement for Good Awards

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK1. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.