Lincolnshire children’s authors are first Literary Foundation award recipients

Three children’s authors in Lincolnshire have received bursary placements worth up to £4,000 each, thanks to the new GLL Literary Foundation.

Authors Helen Hancocks (William and the Missing Masterpiece) in Lincoln, Mary Auld (How to Build an Orchestra) in Newton on Trent on the Lincolnshire border, and Bethany Walker (Chocolate Milk, X-Ray Specs and Me), who lives in North Lincolnshire, are the successful recipients of the new awards for 2025.

Each will receive £750 alongside additional ‘in kind’ support that includes being partnered with a local librarian mentor (Literary Foundation Champion), who will help deliver a series of author events and provide networking opportunities with local booksellers, publishers, literary festivals and schools.

Authors will also be offered three online training courses on brand identity, marketing and business planning.

GLL Sector Libraries Manager Nicola Grigg with author Mary Auld at Lincoln Central Library

The Foundation was established in November 2024 to support ‘up and coming’ children’s across areas where GLL operates public libraries under its ‘Better’ brand. These include Bromley, Dudley, Greenwich, Lincolnshire and Wandsworth.

Authors across all genres of children’s literature were encouraged to apply, including picture books, early readers, chapter books, poetry, non-fiction, novels graphic and verse novels.

Nominations were accepted from the authors’ publishing representative with the entry criteria stating that applicants be required to have published between one and three books in the past five years.

Entries were assessed by a board of trustees drawn from GLL libraries, children’s librarians and the publishing world.

GLL Sector Libraries Manager Nicola Grigg in Lincolnshire with author Helen Hancocks

Nicola Rogers, GLL’s Lincolnshire Libraries Partnership Manager, said: “We’re looking forward to working with these talented authors, who bring such joy to many young readers.

“This is a great opportunity for them to learn new skills and gain confidence in so many aspects of our industry. We will support them all we can, not least by opening routes to new audiences, in an industry which can be challenging, but so rewarding.

Helen Hancocks, GLL Literary Foundation supported author from Lincoln said: “It’s a great pleasure to have been selected to take part in the GLL Literary Foundation, Libraries are one of the most fantastical places to exist. I hope my time with the GLL Literary Foundation will inspire me to make better connections to my community."

For further information visit: https://www.better.org.uk/library/gll-literary-foundation