Lincolnshire Co-op celebrates excellence at annual awards

Individuals and teams from all over the business were recognised.

Outstanding colleagues and teams from across Lincolnshire Co-op’s diverse business were honoured at the retailer’s Spotlight Awards event.

The event, which was held at The Drill in Lincoln, saw Branches of the Year recognised within each business area, as well as Team of the Year, Overall Colleague of the Year, and Helpful, Trustworthy and Inspiring Colleagues of the Year.

Helpful Colleague of the Year was awarded to Pharmacy Home Driver at Barrowby Gate Pharmacy in Grantham, Angela Thompson, who promptly raised the alarm to the relevant services when she noticed the deterioration of some vulnerable patients that she delivered to.

Emma Relton, Overall Colleague of the Year

Angela was one of the only people who regularly saw them and without her concern for their wellbeing, and courage to speak out when she felt something was amiss, the patients may not have got the help they needed.

Runner-up for Helpful Colleague of the Year was Dennis Cooper, Funeral Operative at Horncastle Funeral Home.

Katie Selby, Funeral Director, and Bob Blake, Funeral Operative, both based at Tritton Road Funeral in Lincoln, received Inspiring Colleague of the Year for going above and beyond to support a bereaved family, enabling them all to mourn in a way that was meaningful to them.

David Forster, Project Manager at Support Centre in Lincoln, was runner-up for Inspiring Colleague of the Year.

Ryan Owen and Chloe Grooby, Overall Team of the Year

Also based at Tritton Road Funeral, Katie Woodward-Emslie, Funeral Receptionist, was awarded Trustworthy Colleague of the Year for showing real empathy and support to a family who had lost a loved one, making a real impact on their mourning process.

There were two pairs of colleagues who were runner-ups for this category; Caroline Phillips, Customer Services Assistant, and Paula Harrison, Customer Services Assistant Step-up, both based at Washingborough Food Store, and Jess Cross, Customer Service Assistant Step-up, and Connor Rouse, Team Leader, at Winning Post Food Store in Lincoln.

Chloe Grooby, Customer Service Assistant Step-up and Ryan Owen, Team Leader, at Dunholme Food were awarded Team of the Year, for working together to keep everyone safe in a stressful situation. The team kept calm and in control, contacting the police for intervention.

Colleagues at Liquorpond Pharmacy in Boston were runners-up for Team of the Year.

Group of Spotlight Award winners

Overall Colleague of the Year was awarded to Emma Relton, Commercial Admin Manager at Support Centre in Lincoln, who embraced the society’s strategy, Purpose Beyond Profit 2030, by creating tools to help her team manage change while in her previous role as Coningsby Food Store Manager.

She has also been instrumental in organising various fundraising events in Coningsby, including bingo nights at the local community centre, in support of local groups and good causes.

Trish Lirette, Customer Service Step-up at Barnbygate Food Store in Newark, and Liam Ingamells, Team Leader at Eastwood Road Food Store in Boston, were named as Colleague of the Year runners-up.

Branches of the Year were awarded to Scawby Food Store, Carlton Centre Travel in Lincoln, Carlton Centre Post Office in Lincoln, Sleaford Funeral Home, and Birchwood Pharmacy in Lincoln.

£329 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, as awards attendees were invited to take part in a raffle, with a food and drink hamper up for grabs as a prize.

Chief Executive Officer at Lincolnshire Co-op, Alison Hands, said: “Our Spotlight Awards were a fantastic opportunity to celebrate colleagues who have gone above and beyond.

“I was honoured to be part of the judging panel, so I know just how tough the competition was; it was amazing to hear so many inspiring stories.

“A massive congratulations to our wonderful winners and thank you for your commitment to our shared purpose, which is to make life better in our communities.”