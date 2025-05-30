Lincolnshire Co-op invites young artists to design promotional materials for free fruit scheme

The winners will see their artwork on cards, posters, marketing materials and more in Lincolnshire Co-op food stores.

Youngsters have the chance to design artwork which will be seen by hundreds of thousands of shoppers during the school summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Co-op’s free fruit scheme sees the community retailer give a free gala apple, orange or banana to under 13-year-olds linked to an adult members’ account when they show their free fruit card.

The scheme runs twice during the year and sees around 36,000 pieces of fruit shared annually with the 11,410 young people who are currently signed up for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, young people from across the area are being asked to design the posters, in-store signs, marketing materials and free fruit cards and mailers for this summer’s campaign.

Their designs could be seen by hundreds of thousands of Lincolnshire Co-op shoppers.

The designs must feature an apple, orange and banana and need to be submitted to Lincolnshire Co-op by Saturday 14th June.

Entry forms are available on Lincolnshire Co-op’s website and in its 99 food stores across Greater Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, and the surrounding area.

Membership Manager Rik Greig said: “Our free fruit scheme is incredibly popular and is our way of helping to encouraging healthy habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, we’re calling for more young people to get involved and help us create fabulous fruitastic art to promote the scheme to our customers.

Children are being asked to get involved in a Lincolnshire Co-op colouring competition.

“It would be a great activity for organisations that support young people too; such as local guiding and scouting groups or youth clubs.

“We can’t wait to see what our young artists come up with and decide who our top banana will be!”

Dividend card holders can add under 13s to their account via the My Account pages of the Lincolnshire Co-op website.

The next free fruit campaign will start on this summer.

LINKS