Lincolnshire community centres urged to grab free energy efficiency help

Community centres and village halls across Lincolnshire are being offered free help to upgrade and become more energy efficient by National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED).

The company is giving grants so buildings can be improved by installing new insulation, glazing, smart thermostats and energy efficient lighting systems.

Up to £5,000 is available for registered charities or non-profit companies limited by guarantee, while constituted charitable organisations with no charity number can apply for up to £2,000.

In all, £250,000 is being made available by NGED’s Community Matters Fund and applications are particularly welcomed from grassroots organisations in economically disadvantaged areas serving historically under-represented and marginalised groups.

Ellie Patey, , NGED’s social impact business partner, said: “Many community buildings are ageing and expensive to run. We’re keen to help communities not only improve their energy efficiency but also lower their bills. Our aim is to boost resilience during the energy transition.”

The Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) estimate that 3.5 million UK non-domestic buildings need to be retrofitted to meet carbon emission reduction targets.

Bridget Newbery, CSE’s head of local and community empowerment, said: “There’s huge potential for community buildings to reduce their emissions, cut their running costs, and become safer, healthier community spaces.

“Retrofitting is an opportunity to make our buildings more affordable to run, to work better, and to be more comfortable to use, as well as an opportunity to create new and higher skilled jobs in every region.

“Every building is different, and improvements could range from low energy lighting, better heating controls and repairing leaks, through to bike racks, rainwater harvesting and summer shading.

“It's often hard to cover costs for improvements, so we're really pleased to see the launch of this funding. CSE has a team of experts in community buildings and energy efficiency and can provide resources and guidance for those interested in exploring opportunities."

NGED is also making funding available to organisations promoting sustainable transport, such as active transport schemes, cycling racks and electric car charging points, as well as groups providing expert education and advice on sustainability, renewable energy, and retrofitting.

Projects delivering long-term and measurable impact, for example evidenced via energy bills, carbon footprint or energy ratings, are particularly encouraged to apply.

Applications are now open and close at 5pm Friday 1 August 2025. Learn more at: https://localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-2025-110038

NGED’s funding is part of a range of initiatives to support communities, including tailored low carbon transition support for customers in vulnerable situations, and smart energy action plans, which provide comprehensive advice on how customers can benefit from the energy transition.