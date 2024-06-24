Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy (77) who says his cancer is incurable but treatable, took up cycling after retiring from his job as a groundsman.

Lincolnshire cyclist Roy Saxby is urging the next Government to prioritise cancer research and save more lives after he was diagnosed with leukaemia and placed on a Cancer Research UK funded trial.

He counts himself as ‘one of the lucky ones’ and says he’s living proof of the power of research after he took part in the FLAIR clinical trial.

As part of his treatment, Roy was given a combination of drugs and chemotherapy drugs which he says has given him precious time to spend with his family. He’s now urging people across Lincolnshire to call on their local parliamentary candidates to commit to transforming cancer survival by emailing now at cruk.org/localcandidates.

He said: "Thanks to the FLAIR trial, my life has returned to being as normal as it can be. I've been able to keep doing the things I love, like cycling and spending time with my family. I feel incredibly lucky that this trial is giving me many more years to live my life to the fullest."

Roy, from Cleethorpes, was diagnosed with cancer nearly three years ago and said he was out cycling when he first noticed his symptoms, he added: “I easily rode 100 miles on a day but I started to get tired and had to walk up the hills which previously weren't too difficult to ride up, but I put this down to the aging process.”

Undeterred, Roy continued with his weekly cycle rides but then a routine doctor's appointment led to a shock discovery.

“I was producing abnormal blood cells which was really impacting my breathing and I was urgently referred to my local oncology department where I was eventually diagnosed with an incurable form of leukaemia.”

Despite his diagnosis and, determined to carry on with his life and love of cycling, Roy did what he knows best and got back on his bike, but this time he opted for an E bike.

He added: “Rather than give up cycling I purchased an E-bike to undertake short rides and at the same time I was introduced to the FLAIR Clinical Trials funded by CRUK.

“Since I started the Trial, I’ve been growing stronger each day and that’s thanks to cancer research. I know at least 25 members of my family and close- knit friends who have all had cancer - so it does impact us all. That’s why we must make sure the disease is at the forefront of the minds of all future MPs.

"Now I’m determined to do everything I can to campaign to help spare others from unnecessary heartache.”

As polling day fast-approaches, the grandfather of six is backing Cancer Research UK’s Turning Point for Cancer campaign.

Underlining unacceptable cancer waiting times and an alarming £1bn gap in funding for life-saving research, Roy says tackling the disease must be a top election priority for all political parties.

Cancer Research UK analysis shows if current trends in cancer death rates continue, without action, the UK is at risk of collectively losing a staggering 13 million years of life to cancer in the first parliamentary term alone.*

Roy’s call to action comes as new analysis from the charity reveals around 210,000 people in the East of England are projected to be diagnosed with cancer in the next five years.**

Roy is in good company with his campaigning efforts. Familiar faces from stage and screen, including actors Stephen Graham and Daisy Edgar Jones, comedian John Bishop and TV presenter Alison Hammond have already lent their support.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the East of England, Patrick Keely, said:

“Nearly 1 in 2 people will get cancer in their lifetime.*** It affects every family, in every constituency. So, as political parties reach out to the country, there’s never been a better opportunity to come together and demand the action people affected by the disease so desperately need and deserve. This general election must be a turning point for cancer.

“We’re grateful to Roy for joining the groundswell of supporters, scientists and stars who are backing our campaign and hope his story will inspire people across the East of England to have their say by emailing their local candidates.

“The entire cancer community is calling for the next UK Government to introduce a bold and long-term plan to prevent future cancers and improve survival.

"Urgent action to tackle the disease will mean more life-saving research, more people diagnosed and treated earlier, and ultimately, more people in the East of England living longer, better lives.”

Determined to give something back, and as a thank you for his own treatment, Roy, in addition to supporting the Turning Point for Cancer campaign, is embarking on a gruelling fundraising endeavour to raise money for Cancer Research UK by cycling 350 miles across 10 counties.

He added: “I call the ride 10 Counties, One Border. North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Rutland, and Norfolk, all share the Lincolnshire border.

"The total distance is over 350 miles which I will be cycling over about seven days, and wild camping in the evenings. I aim to complete between 50 and 75 miles a day. Every penny raised goes to Cancer Research UK in its fight to develop treatments and cures for all types of cancers.”

Roy’s fundraising page can be found here:

Back the Turning Point for Cancer campaign now at cruk.org/localcandidates

BOX OUT: LONGER, BETTER LIVES IN THE EAST OF ENGLAND

To help drive progress after the election, Cancer Research UK has published a ‘blueprint’ for long-term change outlined in Longer, better lives: a manifesto for cancer research and care.****

It sets out a raft of key measures that it says - if adopted - could help reduce cancer death rates by 15% by 2040, preventing 10,000 deaths in the East of England.*****

The charity is calling on the next UK Government to:

Back research: Set out a plan to close the more than £1bn funding gap for research into cancer over the next decade.

End cancers caused by smoking: This includes bringing back legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco in the first King’s Speech after the general election and funding a world-leading programme of measures to help people who smoke to quit. Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer and is responsible for around 5,500 cases in the region every year.******

Drive earlier diagnoses: Implement proven measures, including a lung screening programme, to diagnose cancers early and reduce inequalities in access.

End the waits: Ensure cancer wait time targets are met across England.

Lead on cancer: Publish a long-term cancer strategy for England and establish a National Cancer Council, accountable to the Prime Minister, to drive cross-government action on cancer.