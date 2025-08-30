Lincolnshire dog walker nominated for animal award for outstanding care and welfare

Nominated for Midlands Region

"I’m honoured to have been nominated for an animal award for my work with Among the Trees Dog Walking," says Ellie Kirkham.

"Among the Trees Dog Walking was created from my love of dogs and the outdoors, and it's turned into something truly special. From woodland group walks to beach outings and solo walks for dogs with special requirements, I create each experience so that every dog feels satisfied, safe and content.

"This year's been an exciting step up since Jess Cameron joined us, and now we're a two – which leaves us to give even more time, love and adventures to the dogs we love.

"I'm so grateful to the lovely customers who have faith in us with their dogs and thank you all so much. This nomination is not only recognition for me, but for our whole Among the Trees community, especially the incredible dogs that make this experience so rewarding," added Ellie.