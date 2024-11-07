Lincolnshire eco-waste shop supporting the UK's Net Zero ambitions

Ahead of COP 29 next week, The Green Life Pantry in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, has taken measures to make sure it is one of the small businesses helping to drive progress in the UK’s journey to Net Zero.

The zero waste eco store, which has been running since 2019, provides residents with an opportunity to stock up on day-to-day items in a more eco-friendly way by using ‘bring your own’ containers or paper bags.

This includes dry goods, such as baking supplies, dried fruit, loose tea and coffee beans, as well as environmentally conscious replacement products such as wash detergents, shampoo and soaps.

Jenny Salvidge, founder of The Green Life Pantry, came up with the idea as a way of helping her community become cost effective, eco-logical and less reliant on plastic.

Jenny Salvidge, founder of The Green Life Pantry

After leaving full-time-employment, Jenny sought out a Start-Up Loan of £12,000 via programme partner Norfolk & Waveney Enterprise Services to help launch the business.

Jenny said: “The Start Up Loan was pivotal in helping me to launch The Green Life Pantry and in turn, allowing me to support a community of eco-conscious people throughout Lincolnshire.

“I would certainly encourage other businesses to consider what steps they can take to become more sustainable, no matter how small they may be.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank said: “We are immensely proud to support the entrepreneurial spirit within communities that traditionally face barriers to financing.

"It is our firm belief that by providing access to financing, we are not only fostering innovation but also empowering individuals to create sustainable enterprises that contribute positively to our economy and society.

The Green Life Pantry exemplifies our commitment to supporting sustainability-focused businesses. Jenny has now established a thriving, eco-conscious business, demonstrating the transformative impact of the Start Up Loans programme.”

Smaller businesses can find a wealth of independent and impartial information to support their transition to Net Zero via the British Business Bank’s Finance Hub.