Lincolnshire electrician set to compete in UK’s Ultimate Strongman Contest

Dean Mason, a cable jointer at National Grid Electricity Distribution, will soon swap power tools for powerlifting as he competes for the title of the UK's Strongest Man in the televised Ultimate Strongman competition.

By day, Dean is part of the faults team based in Grantham, restoring power and keeping communities connected. Outside of work, he is better known as “The Machine”: a rising figure in the world of competitive strength sports.

“I began going to the gym with a colleague before work to keep fit when a local gym opened up with strongman equipment. I had a play and fell in love with it.”, Dean said.

“I started ‘strongman’ competitions in 2021 as a first-timer and following that claimed first prize in Boston’s Strongest Man, working my way up to national competitions like England's and the UK's Strongest Man.”

Currently ranking fourth in England’s Ultimate Strongman, his recent personal records are remarkable: a 380 kg deadlift, a 166 kg log press, and lifting a 200 kg atlas stone, which matches the heaviest stone used in the World’s Strongest Man finals.

Balancing elite-level training with a physically demanding day job takes discipline. Dean trains most mornings before work, ensuring consistency while maintaining the fitness needed for his role at National Grid.

He says staying strong helps with the manual nature of the job, although his build sometimes means he “needs a bit more space to work in.”

The benefits of his day job flow back into his sport. Dean notes that staying active, working outdoors and being on his feet all day all contribute to his overall fitness and recovery.

Looking ahead, he has ambitious goals. “England’s Strongest Man has a nice ring to it,” he says. “Maybe even the UK’s.”

Dean will be competing in Ultimate Strongman 2025, airing on Channel 5 on 28 and 29 June. Over the two-day event, sixteen of the country’s strongest athletes will go head-to-head across eight strength challenges.

Dean’s colleagues at National Grid Electricity Distribution are following his progress with pride. Amy Webb, East Midlands Operations Director, said:

“Everyone here is incredibly proud of what Dean has achieved. Competing at this level, while continuing to give his all at work every day, is no small feat. His determination and work ethic are clear to anyone who knows him, and we’ll be cheering him on as he represents both our region and our organisation on a national stage.”