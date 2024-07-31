Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service and the support of NLG Hessle
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Based in Hessle, Hull, the owners of NLG who are major suppliers to the NHS and UK health care have supported LEBBS by allowing us to use their conference room to run induction courses, supporting our seasonal Blood Spot Runs, and now sponsored the Skoda Octavia which will be used not only for operational duties but also for supporting events and shows
The NLG sponsored Skoda carries the name "Tim R" after one of the long-term clients for whom NLG provides care.
Tim R lives in Scunthorpe and he was delighted to see his name on the car, and he was presented with a photo frame showing off three splendid photos of the "Tim R Car".
Tim was supported personally by NLG staff doing small jobs at his home, and Tim was is always welcome in the ng office when his carers bring him to see the NLG team.
He is thrilled that the car that carries his name will travel the county in support of the NHS and its patients.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.