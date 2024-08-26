Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service mid-year update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We've certainly reached a milestone in LEBBS recently. Our riders, drivers and Bob teams have surpassed 10,000 runs since 2012 and it is with great pleasure and immense pride to announce that the 10,000th run was completed on Saturday, July 27, an Urgent Pharmaceutical item taken from Grantham to Boston.

The rider didn't know he was on this "Decamillennial" run (yes that's what it's called according to our chairman). This is nothing less than a Team effort - and every single member has contributed to our success. The lucky but unaware rider completing this auspicious run was Rob H!

The result of the huge mileages, 127,433 last year and LEBBS is on track to significantly surpass last years miles which means that the maintenance of our fleet is getting more expensive and all the more vital. you will have seen on our Facebook pages that we have retired a couple of our cars and replaced them with the Mazda and Skoda – both of which have been made possible through generous donations and sponsorship.

Following the extraordinary efforts of our fundraising manager and his successful National Lottery application – we have been retiring some of our bikes and replacing them with three BMW RT’s.

Our hard work has not gone unnoticed by the senior management of the NHS and as I type this communication our NHS liaison Officer is in discussion with them regarding more important work that may come our way.

Earlier in the year we were nominated and our chairman attended the Boston Heroes Awards and we are really pleased to announce that we have now made it to the finals of the BBC Radio Lincolnshire "Make a Difference Awards" in September. All these things are excellent publicity for LEBBS and with the many events, shows and presentations that we are attending this year we just go from strength to strength.

As you can see – the passion of your committee continues to drive LEBBS forward in our aim of supporting the NHS and LNAA

The dedication of all our volunteer's has seen major increases in the work we do for the NHS and the appreciation of the work within the NHS. Along with this success is of course our running costs and the success of the fundraising has done much to help along with corporate sponsorship from NLG and significant others.

This is what we mean to the PathLinks pathology network

PathLinks pathology network has used the trusted services of LEBBS since 2013, initially for the transport of blood components between Boston and Grantham out of routine hours and over the weekends, with the addition of Lincoln county hospital six months later.

Roll forward to the present day and LEBBS help the pathology network transfer samples, reagents and blood components between all 5 PathLinks sites (Boston, Grantham, Grimsby, Lincoln and Scunthorpe) and other external sites in the country, day or night 24/7 when required.

LEBBS have also been a vital piece of the chain in the Blood on board (BoB) project with Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance LNAA since its creation in 2017. Without whom, Lincolnshire would not be able to offer the pre-hospital care that the patients in our vast rural area requires.

PathLinks pathology network are proud to work alongside LEBBS and hope the relationship between the network and charity is a long and wholesome one.

This years mileage up to and including 18/08/2024 - 111492 (last years total was 127,433)

Our monthly average for this year is currently sitting at 13937 and at that rate this year could hit 167k !!

Thank goodness the fleet is now up to date