Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service - Our charity is run and operated 100% by volunteers

There are some truly wonderful people and companies in the county who have freely chosen to support Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) in their stated mission to offer the NHS and its patients as much help as possible by ensuring urgent and important items are promptly collected and delivered to their ultimate destination, without incurring any costs. There are some truly wonderful people and companies in the county.

LEBBS support of the NHS needs and demands have grown so much and so have our running costs. In 2024 we covered 195,500 miles in support of our NHS plus daily runs to and from Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance to ensure fresh blood supplies are maintained. Anybody who runs a vehicle will be personally aware of the costs of running and maintaining motorcycles and cars to cover this mileage. LEBBS relies totally on public and corporate donations to enable the charity to continue in its support of our NHS and its patients.

Our fundraising team were invited to attend the offices of Branston Ltd on the 1st July and a number of the committee members attended the donation presentation, with bikes and cars, to receive the cheque for £3,120 from the staff of Branston Ltd and the company itself. The donation was the result of raffles and other events organised by the staff of the company and was then kindly matched by a contribution from the company itself. This donation will significantly help in addressing running costs as the demands placed on LEBBS from our NHS continue to grow and we continue to meet the demand

BRANSTON LTD based in the village of Branston, a village just to the south of the city of Lincoln is Dedicated to Excellence in Fresh Produce and innovation. The company deals with fresh potatoes, sweet potatoes, seed potatoes, peeled and prepared potatoes... Branston handles around 350,000 tonnes of potatoes a year and so they know a thing or two about them.

A day of celebration for LEBBS

The companies fresh produce dedication, expertise and innovation is unrivalled.

LEBBS dedication and NHS support mirrors Branston Ltd dedication.

Our efforts to increase public awareness of the charity goes on at many collection events throughout Lincolnshire and Humberside where we all meet the public to expand on the information or perceptions held by the public. The initial perception is always that we are part of the NHS which of course in wrong and that some of our members must be paid which is also very wrong. In fact, all members pay an annual subscription to join and be part of LEBBS and all of these events are manned 100% by our membership volunteers.

The Branston staff were interested in the structure of LEBBS, why we do what we do, and also how we do it. As is the case in all our contact with the public there was surprise to hear that we all do it to help our precious NHS in any way we can as volunteers.

For Branston staff and for anyone who is interested in finding out more about the charity or perhaps even joining as a rider/driver volunteer please visit www.lebbs.org