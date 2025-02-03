The Witham Group We are proud to announce that we successfully hosted our annual charity ball on January 18, raising a fantastic £7,000 for our four charities of the year.

The event, held at the DoubleTree Hilton in Lincoln, brought together team members, suppliers, and customers, from all over the UK for an evening of celebration and fundraising.

A lively auction and raffle, featuring generously donated prizes from team members, their families, and business partners, contributed significantly to the impressive total.

Proceeds from the ball were shared equally between the four deserving charities which were chosen individually by members of the Witham team:

On our journey

The Lewis Foundation: Providing care packages to cancer patients with life-limiting conditions in hospitals across the Midlands

RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People): Providing vital services to people living with sight loss.

LRSN (Lincolnshire Rural Support Network): Offering crucial support to farmers and rural communities.

Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service: Delivering essential medical supplies to hospitals across the county.

The cheque presentations took place at Witham Group’s head office in Lincoln with representatives from each of the charities.

On a very wet day Neville W. and Roland J. received a cheque for £1750 from Witham Oil Group at their Headquarters in Lincoln. This was from their annual Christmas Ball and auction, and all at LEBBS sincerely thank them very much.

Neville W, Chair of the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service said: “We are very grateful to have received this donation from Witham Group, which will help us supply Blood, Plasma, Blood Samples, Pharmaceutical, Surgical Instrument’s, Breast Milk and many other much needed supplies between the Hospitals in Lincolnshire. It also helps us to supply fresh blood to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance every evening, 365 days per year.

Some of the updated fleet as a result of donations and sponsorship

In 2024 we carried out 2673 jobs, travelling 195,950 miles. All of this was “Free of Charge” to the NHS and is funded with the donations like the one we have received from Witham Group. This is all achieved with a fleet of 17 vehicles and 150 volunteers who give up their valuable time. On behalf of LEBBS. THANK YOU.”

LEBBS are forever grateful for past and present corporate and public financial support without which the charity would be totally unable to carry out its mission of supporting the NHS and its patients in ensuring vital items are transported to destinations all over Lincolnshire/Humberside on time and at NO cost to the NHS. Our thanks to all our supporters