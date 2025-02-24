Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS)

The LEBBS volunteers at rest

Our charity, LEBBS is run totally by a large group of volunteers spread across the counties all with different backgrounds and interests but all are totally united in their ambitions and mission to support the NHS and its patients by supplying a courier service to all hospitals across Lincolnshire & Humberside to ensure all vital items are collected and delivered quickly and efficiently and at NO cost to the NHS. LEBBS is financed and run on donations and sponsorship

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Sarah at the Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington, Lincolnshire who ran various events in 2023 and collected enough to allow her to supply the motorbike in the picture to LEBBS. The bike proudly carries her name. Sarah continues to support LEBBS.

A rare chance for all volunteers to meet up and put names to faces but the NHS service continued throughout the day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time since LEBBS was formed in 2012 the members came together for a social event at the Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington. It was a fantastic afternoon with thanks to Sarah Tongue, landlady at the pub for catering for us and also kindly donating £590 from the Shoulder of Lamb from the money paid by members for the buffet to LEBBS. The buffet donation was £300 plus in the bucket at the pub is wonderful.

Shoulder of Mutton donated motorcycle to help our support of our NHS

In addition £180 donated from the ladies with the Christmas lights, the raffle, the auctions, all other donations..... unbelievable. Attended by over 50 members, many with their partners, and we raised well over £1000. Special thanks to Donna, Steve and Sharon for looking after everyone

It really demonstrates what a fantastic group we have..