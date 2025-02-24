Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS)
Like Sarah at the Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington, Lincolnshire who ran various events in 2023 and collected enough to allow her to supply the motorbike in the picture to LEBBS. The bike proudly carries her name. Sarah continues to support LEBBS.
A rare chance for all volunteers to meet up and put names to faces but the NHS service continued throughout the day!
For the first time since LEBBS was formed in 2012 the members came together for a social event at the Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington. It was a fantastic afternoon with thanks to Sarah Tongue, landlady at the pub for catering for us and also kindly donating £590 from the Shoulder of Lamb from the money paid by members for the buffet to LEBBS. The buffet donation was £300 plus in the bucket at the pub is wonderful.
In addition £180 donated from the ladies with the Christmas lights, the raffle, the auctions, all other donations..... unbelievable. Attended by over 50 members, many with their partners, and we raised well over £1000. Special thanks to Donna, Steve and Sharon for looking after everyone
It really demonstrates what a fantastic group we have..