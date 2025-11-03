Lincolnshire farmers claim countryside is plagued by fly-tipped cannabis waste

Cannabis waste fly-tip dumped on the verge and road

Lincolnshire farmers say their businesses and the countryside are being blighted by large scale fly-tips with claims much of the rubbish is from large scale cannabis production.

Farmers near Spalding and towards Holbeach and Long Sutton say they believe around 90 per cent of fly-tips they have seen are coming from the illegal drugs trade.

Those living in the area have concerns that large scale cannabis production is linked to organised crime groups and the rubbish being dumped illegally is disrupting their businesses, harming the environment and leading to other wider issues.

Farmer Stafford Proctor, who is NFU South Lincolnshire Council representative, said fly-tipping continued to blight the countryside and was a “constant battle” for him and other farmers and growers.

Mr Proctor, who farms cereal crops, oilseed, sugar beet, vining peas and cattle and sheep at Wingland, near Spalding, said: “For the farming community and those in rural areas fly-tipping is plaguing the countryside that we all hold so dear.

“At the moment the fly-tips around here seem to be large scale cannabis factory waste, around 90 per cent, with the rest made up of building material and other household rubbish.

“While the number of incidents did drop off two months ago after it looks like a cannabis growing site was cleaned out it has started again.

“We are maybe getting one every two weeks now which just can’t continue.

“We feel like we are in a constant battle against it, not just the damage it causes to the land but the disruption and cost.

“Ultimately, we need to see firmer legislative changes to help crack down on this problem, powers that allow for more prosecutions and fines to act as a deterrent.”

NFU members said cannabis production waste included dead plants, empty packaging for lights, grow bags and other items.

Farmers said that alongside the environment harm and disruption it caused, some of the rubbish could also block access to gates needed to get into fields to feed livestock and carry out other work.

Drainage ditches can also get blocked which can cause Fenland flooding, damage the countryside and cause issues for those using rural roads.

Mike Neaverson who is a potato, arable and contract farmer said fly-tipping had been so bad this year that they were seeing rubbish being dumped weekly although it had eased a little.

The Long Sutton farmer, who is an NFU South Holland and The Deepings member, said farmers were doing all they could to try and deter people and flag the issue.

Names and private information had also been uncovered in fly-tips, but Mr Neaverson felt there had been little action to follow it up.

He said: “Fly-tipping is up there as a problem, it is up there with hare coursing and you see it happen time and time again, it comes in waves. You see the same people fly-tipping in the same place and we had a phase where we were being fly-tipped every week.

“While it seems it has eased a little I have no doubt it will pick up again. We just feel when we do report it, we are being passed from pillar to post as it seems hard work getting the authorities interested.

“We need these tips dealt with, the people behind it dealt with - the resources need to be better to really tackle this problem.

“We need to see more arrests, convictions and fines and the full extent of the law used to properly punish the people who do this.

“Penalties at the moment, not issued by the courts, are often low and for most fly-tipped waste is less than the cost of a skip.”

The NFU has long called for tougher action on waste crime, including holding those responsible to account, and ensuring local authorities, the Environment Agency and police have the resources they need to tackle this growing issue and protect rural communities, businesses and the environment.

Gabriella Gregory, NFU county adviser, said: “We need a joined-up approach on fly-tipping and one that holds those who choose to break the law to account.

“We are taking a very proactive approach to address the wider fly-tipping problem and are working closely with local authorities, the police and stakeholders.

“We will continue to fight for our members to ensure the people responsible are brought to justice and at the same time deterring others from carrying out this serious and damaging crime that creates no end of problems for the countryside, farms and rural communities.”

The NFU has also just welcomed the House of Lords’ Environment and Climate Change Committee’s inquiry into waste crime.

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said: “We have been emphasising for many years the real difference a single reporting system would make in reducing the burden on victims, and it’s good to see the House of Lords agree its importance.

“While some areas see good collaboration between police, local authorities, landowners, the Environment Agency and the criminal justice system, we need that joined-up approach on prevention, clean-up and prosecution everywhere.

“It’s vital that government works with farmers and growers to ensure effective deterrents are in place and deliver a consistent and properly resourced approach to tackling fly-tipping – one that supports victims rather than penalising them.”