Lincolnshire firms affected by sustained rise in financial distress

Financial distress continued to swamp businesses across the UK in the second quarter of this year, with Lincolnshire businesses also affected, according to the latest Red Flag Alert data from leading independent business rescue and recovery specialist, Begbies Traynor.

Published on 22nd July, the report found that in Q2 of 2024, early stage or ‘significant’ financial business distress had risen by 36.9% in the UK, compared to the same quarter in 2023, to affect 602,000 companies.

In Lincolnshire, significant distress rose by 41.6% year on year, with 1,800 businesses in the region displaying signs of financial problems.

Quarter-on-quarter there was a rise of 8.6% across the UK and of 10.5% in Lincolnshire.

Gareth Rusling, who heads Begbies Traynor’s Lincolnshire offices in Lincoln, Scunthorpe and Grimsby said that the increase in signs of early distress was worrying.

“Despite some unexpectedly positive news this month of a return to GDP growth in May, this latest dramatic rise in businesses experiencing early-stage distress is concerning and suggests that for businesses on the ground, and particularly for SMEs, things may get worse before they get better.”

Industries worst affected by ‘significant’ distress, according to the Red Flag report, included construction. Three hundred and forty-three building firms in Lincolnshire were affected by business distress in Q2 2024, a 42.9% increase on the same period last year.

The real estate and property services sector was also badly hit, with 181 estate agencies and property management and maintenance businesses affected in Lincolnshire, 40.3% more than in Q2 of 2023.

Retail also continued to see distress rise. General retailers, which excludes those selling food and drink, experienced an increase in financial distress of 19.2% year on year, to affect 124 businesses in Lincolnshire.

Gareth Rusling added: “Although the change of government is extremely welcome and gives scope for an economic reset and focus on growth, the fact is that the SMEs that make up 99% of UK businesses are still grappling with the fallout from Brexit, the pandemic, high energy prices, inflation and the drop in household incomes that’s decimated many people’s ability to spend.