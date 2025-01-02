Lincolnshire Freemasons give £7,000 to St Barnabas Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another £7,000 has been given by Freemasons to Lincolnshire's St Barnabas Hospice, supporting its £12-a-minute running costs which mean it has to raise £6.3m every year to keep providing its services.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money has come from Freemasons' Lodges in Lincoln, Grantham, and Skegness, and has been topped up with matched funding from the Freemasons's national charity the MCF.

This is in addition to £5,000 given last year. That was made up of £2,500 from Lincolnshire's Freemason golfers, who were celebrating their Association's centenary, which was also matched by the MCF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lodges involved the latest donation, all of whom gave £500, were Witham in Lincoln, St Clement in Skegness, and all five Grantham Lodges – Doric, Granta, William Peters, Sir Isaac Newton, and Meridian Daylight.

The in-patient unit operated by St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Freemasons' Communications Officer Stuart Pearcey said: "Although £7,000 might seem like a lot of money, it covers less than 10 hours of the Hospice running costs, and illustrates the fundraising mountain the organisation has to climb to to keep being there for the 12,000 people it cares for every year."

The Lodge donations come from Lincolnshire Freemasons' New Provincial Benevolent Fund, which gives all of the Province's 76 Lodges £500 each every year to pass on to the good cause of their choice.