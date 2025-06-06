Carol Hoyes, from Keelby, has pedalled her way to success in support of vulnerable communities around the world.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol decided to take part in a 70k in May challenge, as part of this year’s Christian Aid Week 2025.

The idea is to cover 70 kilometres in whatever way you like, in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell their produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Carol, who attends Keelby Methodist Church, went much further than the original target.

Carol and her husband pedalled their way round Lincolnshire for Christian Aid.

By mid-May she had completed double the distance on her adapted trike and by the end of the month, she had covered 222km – and raised almost £600.

Carol said: “I come from a farming family and when I read about farmers in other countries and the challenges they face, it really brought home to me how different their lives are from mine.

“I took up cycling again four years ago and this was my first sponsored ride. I’m very grateful to everyone who supported me and I’ve had an amazing time, riding round Lincolnshire, accompanied by my husband on his bike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal is focussing on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back, diversifying and growing more resilient crops, building water recycling systems using household items, and creating organic fertiliser.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.