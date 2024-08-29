Lincolnshire GP surgery hosts first coffee morning in support of carers in their community
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Carers First have been working directly with, and for carers for more than 30 years. They provide carers with personalised information and tailored support in the way that suits them, helping them find balance and to live their lives to the fullest.
Washingborough GP generously hosted the charity on August 7, inviting local services along to the ‘marketplace’ of support for carers.
The coffee morning was the first of its kind for the surgery hosted at the Washingborough Community Centre, aimed at carers within the community.
Sam Marshall, Carers First Community Inclusion Co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, said: “It was so busy with carers, we spoke to people non-stop for two hours, they were queuing up at one point.
“Most weren’t registered with carers services, and we were able to help them access support. Some were overwhelmed to see how many other carers there were at their GP practice and in their community.”
Washingborough GP hoped that the event would provide the opportunity to engage with and identify carers and give them a chance to meet others.
Sam spent the day speaking with carers in the local community, finding out how Carers First could support them.
One carer she spoke to about their caring role said: “It happened so quickly, sometimes I feel I just can’t do it and I want to disappear; I feel so alone. But look, there are so many others (carers) here and I had no idea there was all this help. I only popped in because I had 5 minutes on my way to the shop, I am so happy I did.”
Carers First are available to help in one or more of the following areas: Looking after yourself, carers wellbeing assessments, connecting you with other carers, taking breaks, getting financial support, help with everyday tasks, planning ahead, handling legal matters, and managing work or education.
Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support to carers anywhere. Your donations will help support more carers – you can donate here [link].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.