Lincolnshire homebuilder supports grassroots football with donation

David Wilson Homes has donated mini footballs to Corby Glen Preschool, supporting grassroots football and encouraging young children to stay active.

Corby Glen Preschool, which is based close to David Wilson Homes’ Pastures Place development on Bourne Road, received 25 footballs to inspire active play and enjoyment of sport among its students.

In addition to Corby Glen, David Wilson Homes has been donating footballs to nurseries across the region, aiming to support early engagement in physical activities that could inspire the next generation of footballers.

Charlotte Mead, Treasurer for Corby Glen Preschool, said: “It was lovely for David Wilson Homes to donate these footballs. The children have been enjoying playing games already and I know they will continue to do so.

Children playing with the footballs donated by David Wilson Homes

“We have an amazing outdoor space at the preschool, and this is perfect to encourage the children to get active and enjoy the outside even more.”

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.

“We hope the children at Corby Glen Preschool will enjoy using the footballs throughout the season and continue to show an interest in sport.”

The children at Corby Glen Preschool with the mini football donated by DWH

