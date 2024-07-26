Lincolnshire homebuilders champion safe summer play alternatives for kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the summer holidays approach, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are advocating for safe play alternatives for children, emphasising the importance of staying away from building sites in Lincolnshire.

The leading developers are encouraging families to utilise local parks, playgrounds, and leisure centres for fun and engaging activities that ensure children’s safety and contribute to their physical and mental development.

A survey of 2,000 UK parents conducted by The Royal College of Occupational Therapists found that nearly half (46%) of parents with children aged 12 and under worry about their child’s safety during the long summer break. This concern is heightened as children venture out more frequently and explore unfamiliar areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the long summer break providing ample free time, children naturally seek new adventures. However, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are reminding parents and guardians that building sites are not suitable places for play due to inherent dangers such as heavy machinery, uneven ground, and other hazards.

BG - 20012132 - Works taking place on a busy construction site

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We understand that children are full of energy and curiosity, especially during the summer holidays. Our goal is to guide families towards safe and enjoyable activities that keep children active without exposing them to the dangers of construction sites.”

To help parents find suitable alternatives, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have recommend the following safe spaces:

Local parks and playgrounds: These areas offer open spaces for running, climbing, and other physical activities. Many parks also have playground equipment designed for children of various ages.

Leisure centres: Leisure centres are home to indoor and outdoor sports, and some even host summer programmes and activities, including arts and crafts and group games, providing supervised and structured environments for children.

Walking and cycling routes: Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ communities in Lincolnshire are strategically located to ensure a selection of scenic walks are a short drive or walk away, and some developments include cycling paths nearby, making them great for family outings, ensuring both safety and physical exercise.

Gary added: “Activities like running, climbing, and playing sports in safe, designated areas are crucial for a child’s development. By steering clear of construction sites and opting for these alternatives, we can ensure our children have a fun, active, and safe summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to raising awareness and promoting safety within our communities. We urge parents to discuss these safety tips with their children and explore the various safe play alternatives available.”