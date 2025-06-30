Lincolnshire Homes named among UK’s Top 100 Care Homes of 2025

Elderly Care Finder Lottie has announced its first-ever Top 100 Care Home Awards, celebrating outstanding care homes across the UK. This year, two care homes in Lincolnshire have earned national recognition for their exceptional elderly care, highlighting the region's commitment to providing quality and compassionate support.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire’s Top Care Homes According to Lottie

Meadows Park Care Home, Louth

Meadows Park was recognised by Lottie for its outstanding commitment to using digital technologies to improve the standard of care. The home excels in helping residents stay connected with their families and the local community through innovative digital tools.

Richard House Care Home

In addition, Meadows Park offers unique amenities such as scenic views of the Lincolnshire countryside and an in-house cinema room, a rare feature found in only 28% of UK care homes.

Richard House Care Home, Grantham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard House was also recognised by Lottie for using technology to set new standards in elderly care. The home provides a range of facilities for residents, including beautiful outdoor spaces and dedicated wellbeing and meditation areas, which are found in just 9% of UK care homes.

“The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. I’m especially proud to see Lincolnshire represented so strongly, it really reflects the passion and commitment of care teams here, who go above and beyond for their residents.

Meadows Park Care Home

Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why the Lottie Awards are based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area”, says Will Donnelly, Co-Founder of Lottie.

With care costs in Lincolnshire averaging £1,137 per week, it’s more important than ever that care seekers have transparent, reliable information they can trust. Lottie’s List of Top 100 Care Homes are designed to provide meaningful insight, helping families in Lincolnshire and beyond find the best care option for their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences,” adds Donnelly.

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed care homes nationwide, assessing ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, enquiry response times, staff wellbeing, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy. Homes were recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

“Congratulations to Meadow Park Care Home and Richard House Care Home for their well-deserved national recognition in Lottie’s 2025 Top 100 Care Home Awards. Their dedication to exceptional care and community sets a standard for the sector and celebrates the very best of eldercare across the UK,” concludes Donnelly.