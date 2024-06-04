Lincolnshire hospital staff and members of the public are putting their best feet forward to complete a challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is once again organising a fundraising challenge for anyone who would like to conquer the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

This is the third year the challenge has taken place and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Hospital staff and members of the public have already started to sign up and begin their training for the trek which will take place on Saturday 15 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainee Nursing Associate Laura Gratrick and Ward Clerk Helen Stothard-Holland both work on Greetwell Ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

Trainee Nursing Associate Laura Gratrick and Ward Clerk Helen Stothard-Holland

Helen said: “We see the difference that the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity makes for both our patients and our colleagues. We heard about the challenge and knew that we wanted to get involved.

“We have done lots of treks already with our dogs, followed by rewards of tea and cake.”

Laura added: “It really does feel great to be able to do something to support the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and repay all of the help they have given to us. It is going to be a challenge to complete the 24 miles, over three peaks and in 12 hours, but it will be brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen added: “I am quite active and run every morning. I have previously completed the London Marathon five times before, as well as challenge walks and I love open water swimming too.

"To be honest, I think I have got the best walking partner in the world. Not only is Laura great company, but she also has the training and skills to look after me and any injuries I might pick up.”

Anyone taking part is asked to pay the £45 registration fee which includes a T-shirt, as well as raising a minimum of £200 in sponsorship. All of the funds raised will be used to support the work of the charity.

Over the last year this has included:

The purchase of scalp cooling caps for patients to use during chemotherapy to reduce hair loss.

Support for the refurbishment of a bereavement room on a labour ward that is warm and comforting for parents to spend precious time with their child.

The purchase of a digital therapy system for elderly patients living with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s that allows them to listen to music, watch old films and enjoy activities as part of their hospital recovery.

The purchase of an interactive play scanner to help prepare children for a diagnostic test.

Supporting staff wellbeing.

Charity Fundraiser, Gary Burr, said: “We have already had an amazing response to the Three Peaks Challenge. Not only have we got Laura and Helen, but also lots of other colleagues taking part from Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the third time we have teamed up with the brilliant Over The Limits team. The 24 miles trek takes in three of the highest peaks, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough. With stunning views and the knowledge that every step you take will enable us to support United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust hospitals with those extras that cannot be supported by the NHS.”

For more information and to book a place, please visit the charity’s website: Yorkshire 3 Peaks 2024 (ulhcharity.org.uk).