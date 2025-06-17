Lincolnshire housebuilder celebrates ongoing success of Moulton Chapel development

Allison Homes East, a five-star housebuilder operating across Lincolnshire, has hosted an event at its Chapel Gate development in Moulton Chapel, for its team to celebrate the scheme’s ongoing success.

Located on Roman Road, Chapel Gate is a stunning collection of three, four and five bedroom homes, including bungalows. Residents will enjoy idyllic countryside living and have easy access to thriving market towns, with Spalding and Holbeach being just five and seven miles away respectively.

Recently, the housebuilder’s construction and project teams, including employees and subcontractors, gathered in the development’s show home to discuss the project’s success so far, see the efforts of their hard work and look ahead to the future.

Chapel Gate officially opened to the public this January and since then has been popular with a range of homebuyers. Last month, the first purchasers settled into their brand-new home on the development, with more buyers set to move in in the coming months.

Property seekers looking to move to Chapel Gate can visit the development Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm, meet with the sales executive Josh, and learn about the homebuying schemes and available homes, some of which are ready to move into over the summer.

The show home, a four bedroom The Walnut Special, and a three bedroom The Fern view home are also open for home seekers to tour, helping them imagine what life could look like at Chapel Gate.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We were thrilled to host this celebration event for our team members to come together and appreciate the hard work they’ve put into this development so far. It’s important for us at Allison Homes East to allow our workforce the opportunity to step back and take a moment to reflect on their accomplishments.

“Chapel Gate is a wonderful development, with a range of fantastic homes available which are priced from just £245,000 and designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles. We’d encourage anyone who is interested to come and visit us and experience the budding new community we are creating here.”

Chapel Gate is nestled in an idyllic location, perfect for anyone from young couples to growing families. Moulton Chapel is a charming village located in the South Holland District of Lincolnshire, surrounded by open fields and breathtaking countryside, perfect for long walks with the family pet, starting a scenic running journey and taking in the wellbeing benefits of being surrounded by greenery.

Families are well served by several excellent nurseries, primary and secondary schools all within easy reach of the development, including Moulton Chapel Primary School and Spalding Academy.

There is no shortage of things to do in the area. Springfields Outlet Shopping & Leisure is less than a 15-minute drive away from the development and is home to over 55 different outlet stores, offering everything from clothing to gadgets to home décor. There is also an exciting selection of eateries, an Adventure Land for young children to enjoy and year-round events.

The South Holland Centre is also just 10 minutes away and offers film screenings, stand-up comedy, plays and musicals.

For commuters the village is situated on the A151 road, which connects Spalding to Holbeach, and busy Peterborough is just 25 minutes away.

To view the available homes at Chapel Gate, call the sales team on 01406 273115.