Lincolnshire housebuilder spreads festive cheer with sponsorship of Great Gonerby Christmas lights

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has sponsored Great Gonerby Parish Council’s Christmas lights which have been installed in the village, near its upcoming development in Manthorpe, Grantham.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mixed tenure development, called Manthorpe Chase, will be located on Belton Lane and provide a total of 480 new homes. The first open market homes will be available in 2025, and the doors to the marketing suite and show home are also due to open next year.

Allison Homes East’s sponsorship helped Great Gonerby Parish Council to secure Christmas lights, which are being used to decorate a tree on the village green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lights were switched on during a festive event on Saturday, November 30. As part of the event, residents were treated to mince pies and mulled wine, enjoyed listening to Christmas carols and met with Santa.

Great Gonerby Parish Council’s Christmas lights sponsored by Allison Homes

Councillor Karri Davey, vice-chair of Great Gonerby Parish Council, said: “The council would like to greatly thank Allison Homes for sponsoring the Christmas tree lights and event. It's been many years since the village has had a tree or a gathering, we intend to build on this over the next few years and make the Switch On an annual event for our community. We thank Allison Homes for enabling us to create this festive event in Great Gonerby.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Supporting local communities is always important to us at Allison Homes, so we are very excited to have sponsored Great Gonerby Parish Council’s Christmas lights.

“We hope all the residents of Great Gonerby had a wonderful time at the Christmas celebration and thoroughly enjoy their village’s new festive appearance. We are looking forward to further supporting the wider Grantham community in the future.”