Lincolnshire housebuilder to launch stylish show home at new Market Deeping development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East will be unveiling a show home at its brand-new development, Beaufort Gardens in Market Deeping, this September.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, from 10am to 5pm, Allison Homes East is hosting an exclusive launch event for its four bedroom show home, The Northam. Attendees will be able to step inside the beautifully designed home for the first time, speak to the friendly sales team and find out more about the available homes and homebuying schemes.

The Northam is a spacious and thoughtfully designed double fronted home that combines style and functionality. On the ground floor, visitors will find a front aspect-study, a separate living room ideal for relaxing or entertaining, and a generous open plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading out to a large rear garden. A cloakroom, utility room with outdoor access, single garage and two parking spaces provide added convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upstairs layout has been designed with flexibility in mind, with four bedrooms including a main bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en suite. Whether used for children, guests or home working, the additional rooms adapt easily to changing needs, supported by a stylish family bathroom.

CGI of Beaufort Gardens Street Scene. Credit: Allison Homes

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our show home at Beaufort Gardens. This development is in a fantastic location with a strong sense of community, and the homes here have been carefully designed to suit a wide range of lifestyles.

“We would love to welcome anyone who is thinking about moving to come and explore what Beaufort Gardens has to offer. The Northam show home gives a real taste of the space, quality and features that buyers can expect.”

Beaufort Gardens is situated in the heart of Market Deeping, a picturesque market town boasting a host of amenities, including independent boutiques, a Tesco superstore and an award-winning fish and chip shop called Linford’s. For families, a selection of highly rated primary and secondary schools and nurseries are all nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nature lovers can visit the nearby Deepings Lakes Nature Reserve, where they can enjoy birdwatching and tranquil walking routes past lakes and pools. For the adrenaline-seekers, Tallington Lakes Leisure Park is just over three miles away and offers a range of water sports, such as water skiing, windsurfing and canoeing.

Excellently connected, Market Deeping is located near the A15, A16 and A1, ensuring easy access to nearby town and cities. The bustling city of Peterborough is just 10 miles away, with a train station offering direct services to London, Cambridge and Leeds.

To find out more about Beaufort Gardens ahead of the show home launch, call the sales team on 01778 391580 or visit the website.