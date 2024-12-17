Lincolnshire housing association merges to form Amplius

A housing association with nearly 8,000 homes across Greater Lincolnshire has merged to form a larger organisation.

Longhurst Group, which has homes right across Lincolnshire and in North and North East Lincolnshire as well as an office in Boston, has merged with Grand Union Housing Group and will now be known as Amplius.

The new organisation will now own and manage more than 37,000 homes across the Midlands, East and Southeast of England.

Employing over 1,400 colleagues, Amplius also provides care and support services and specialist housing and home ownership options.

Amplius logo

The creation of the organisation was confirmed yesterday (16 December).

Julie Doyle, the former Longhurst Group Chief Executive, will head up Amplius after her counterpart at Grand Union Housing Group, Aileen Evans, chose to step down. Aileen will continue to remain active in the housing sector.

Julie said: “I’m delighted that we’ve completed the merger of two fantastic housing providers and created Amplius and I’m honoured to be leading the organisation.

“The launch of Amplius brings with it fantastic potential for us to achieve even more – building more affordable homes and being a reliable and trusted landlord that delivers the homes and services that our customers need and expect.

“By bringing together the knowledge, experience and skills of hundreds of dedicated colleagues, we’re determined to further enhance our services and I’m really excited to get started.

“The ethos of Amplius is to do more and go further for our customers and we’re driven to have a positive impact on people’s lives and provide good quality affordable homes and services that make a difference.”

The merger follows an extensive customer consultation which saw just under 2,000 customers provide feedback either by phone, post or online. In total, 47 percent of all feedback was positive or very positive, with only 20 percent negative or very negative.

Emma Killick, who was Chair of Grand Union’s Board, has taken up the same role with Amplius.