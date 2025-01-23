Lincolnshire Housing Partnership and Fortem donate winter care packs to local residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) has supported residents in Boston, Grimsby, and the surrounding areas with ‘Stay Warm This Winter’ packs for those struggling with the cost of living.

In partnership with building maintenance contractor Fortem, and their supply chain partner Travis Perkins, LHP has donated 15 packs to families who have been identified as vulnerable by its Neighbourhood teams. These packs included electric fleece blankets, hooded snuggies, thermal socks, and a moisture detector.

The donations are part of a wider initiative where LHP and Fortem have committed to support various charitable and voluntary activities across the area.

Fortem staff members have already collectively dedicated nearly 500 hours to volunteering activities in the area.

Fortem and LHP organised a community litter pick event at Sussex Court.

Fortem has made other notable contributions to the community, which include donating essential hygiene products to food banks in Grimsby and Boston, supplying selection boxes for children participating in the Christmas Carol Concert at Chatteris House, and gifting trees and plants to the residents at Witham Court.

In Grimsby, LHP and Fortem supported young volunteer Brody-Lee Carter’s wildlife conservation efforts, raising £220 for the Brody-Lee Wildlife Project, which aims to protect animals in the area.

Other activities include a community litter pick event at Sussex Court (with a further date provisionally booked on 7 March at Kirton), a fundraising appeal which raised £412.05 for the Immingham Baby Bank Appeal, and seven interactive festive events at local schools.

Additionally, the two organisations have supported three apprentices and three work experience placements, with plans to expand these opportunities in 2025.

Fortem and LHP have supported young volunteer Brody-Lee Carter with his wildlife conservation efforts in Grimsby.

The support of these projects reflects a shared commitment to both companies' environmental and social responsibility.

Daniel Wyer, Corporate Head of Property at LHP, said:

“The work we do goes far beyond providing homes. At LHP, we’re dedicated to building stronger communities and creating a sustainable future for our customers.

“We’re grateful to the team at Fortem, our staff, and our customers who have given us these opportunities to give back to our neighbourhoods. We will continue to support our communities and make positive, lasting changes.”

Fortem and LHP donating items to local residents as part of a wider community wellbeing initiative

As part of its commitment to a sustainable future, LHP has identified three core outcomes that all environmental, social, and governance projects will focus on: Vibrant Places, Greener Spaces, and Futureproof Homes.

These values aim to empower and engage customers and colleagues, create sustainable communities that are green and healthy, and provide warm and energy-efficient homes for their customers.