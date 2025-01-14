Lincolnshire Housing Partnership extends a helping hand to more families with its Dementia Day Service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) has, over the past eight years, supported more than 70 people from Boston and the surrounding areas living with dementia through its LHP Dementia Day Service, but says it could be a vital resource for more families who are facing the day-to-day challenges of living with a diagnosis of dementia.
The social housing organisation, which manages 12,500 homes across East Lincolnshire, launched its Dementia Day Service – known as Memory Lane – back in January 2017, supported by Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire.
The service provides a safe and enjoyable experience for individuals while offering carers the opportunity for respite.
Activities range from singing to seated exercise and they are designed to engage and stimulate, whilst always considering the individuals’ current interests, cognitive function, and abilities.
Staff are specially trained in dementia care, and they work with people in small groups to make sure that activities are tailored to individual needs and interests.
Recent research shows that more than 12,000 people over the age of 65 are living with dementia in the Lincolnshire area*.
Deborah Broadley, Healthy Living Coordinator at LHP, said:
“Memory Lane is designed not just for those living with dementia, but also for their loved ones and carers. We understand the challenges that come with dementia, and we’re here to offer support, compassion, and a sense of community. Our goal is to create moments of happiness for individuals with dementia, while offering respite and peace of mind for carers. We’ve helped so many people, but we know there are more out there who are struggling, where we could provide additional care and companionship.”
Ceri Theobald, CEO of LHP, shared his reflections on the vital importance of Memory Lane:
“Having personally witnessed our Dementia Day Care Service, Memory Lane, in action, I was truly moved by the genuine care and support provided to those living with dementia. It's heartwarming to see the positive impact this service has on individuals and their families. I can’t recommend it enough to those in need of that extra bit of support – it can make all the difference.”
LHP’s Dementia Day Service, Memory Lane, is held every Tuesday and Thursday at the Mayfields Extra Care Scheme on Broadfield Lane, Boston, PE21 8GH.
For more information on the service, visit the LHP website or contact 01205 318588 to arrange a free trial session and discuss available options.