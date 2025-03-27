Lincolnshire Housing Partnership opens new respite room at Extra Care Scheme in Boston to support local community

Caregivers, people receiving care, and their loved ones can now access a new respite room service thanks to Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) – offering a sanctuary for those in vulnerable moments of transition, healing, and rest.

Designed to be a relaxing space, LHP’s new respite room at the Mayfield’s Extra Care Scheme on Broadfield Lane provides a much-needed facility for those in need of short-term care and recovery.

The facility is also ideal for people who have left the hospital recently but are not yet ready to return home. It is available for rent to everyone, whether they are an existing LHP customer or not.

By offering a safe, private, and well-equipped space, LHP aims to support the wellbeing of the local Boston community while also helping to reduce some of the pressures on NHS hospital capacity.

The room is fully furnished with all essential amenities for a comfortable stay, including: single beds (convertible to a double), an accessible bathroom, bedding and linen, a TV, and dining, sitting and kitchen areas.

If needed, care services can be provided by Cera Care, LHP’s on-site 24/7 care provider. This is available at an additional cost and a needs assessment will be carried out by Lincolnshire County Council before arrival.

Additionally, a three-course mid-day meal can be provided by catering company Elior, which is included in the price.

“Having a dedicated space for short-term recovery can make a real difference to individuals and families who need temporary support. Our new respite room is more than just a place to stay – it’s a vital resource of care and comfort for our local community,” said Linda Woodger, the Independent Living & Support Service Manager at LHP.

The facility includes an accessible bathroom

“Whether someone is transitioning from hospital to home, or a caregiver needs a well-deserved break, we’re here to help. We know there are people out there who could truly benefit from this service, but they might not know it’s available.

“If you know someone who could benefit from this service, please encourage them to get in touch with us – we want to make sure that more people can access this safe and welcoming space.”

For more details about the service or to enquire about bookings, please contact LHP at 01205 318 588 or email [email protected].