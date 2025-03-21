Lincolnshire Housing Partnership to invest £10 million in energy-efficiency upgrades to hundreds of homes

Warm homes funding secured by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership.

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) is set to deliver energy-saving upgrades to over 600 homes across Grimsby, Cleethorpes, and Boston after securing £5 million through the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3 grant.

LHP will match this funding with an additional £5 million, bringing the total investment to £10 million. This will be used to install energy-saving measures such as solar panels, improved insulation, and new heating systems.

With these upgrades, LHP aims to lower customers’ energy bills, reduce carbon emissions, and improve the overall comfort of their homes.

This new phase of investment will help LHP build on the success of its award-winning Wave 2.1 project, delivered in partnership with E.ON, which upgraded 660 homes in Immingham and Grimsby by installing external wall insulation or heat pumps – reducing customers’ energy bills by up to £375 per year.

Charlotte Johnson, Executive Director of Property at LHP, said: “Securing this funding is a significant step forward in our commitment to creating warmer, more energy-efficient homes for our customers.

“Whether it’s through improved insulation or better heating systems, these upgrades will not only help our customers cut their energy costs but also reduce the overall carbon footprint of our communities – making sure our homes are fit for the future.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with our projects so far, and this new funding will help us take things to a new level. It’s all about delivering better homes, lower energy bills, and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for Lincolnshire as a whole.”

With the funding secured, LHP will now move forward with the next phase of improvements, continuing its work with E.ON and other key partners to deliver the upgrades across its neighbourhoods.

This initiative is a key step in LHP’s long-term sustainability strategy, aligning with its goal to ensure all homes reach an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C by 2030.