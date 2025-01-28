Lincolnshire ICB backs Cervical Cancer Prevention Week

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

As we approach the end of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, NHS Lincolnshire ICB is reminding people that cervical cancer can kill, yet regular screening helps save thousands of lives every year.

Women in England and Wales aged between 25 and 64 years-old are invited to cervical screening, also known as a smear test, every three to five years.

Cervical screening is not a test for cancer but can help to prevent cancer by detecting early abnormalities in the cervix, so they can be treated. If these abnormalities are left untreated, they can lead to cancer of the cervix (the neck of the womb).

The latest figures for Lincolnshire show that 72.97% of eligible women between the age of 25-64 yrs have done their screening, but we would encourage more women to attend, and to discuss the screening with a nurse prior to screening. Adjustments can be made to ensure the procedure is comfortable.

Research shows that both awareness of cervical cancer and uptake of screening are considerably lower amongst women from minority ethnic communities in comparison to the wider population.

Dr Sunil Hindocha, GP and Medical Director for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board:

“Having your cervical screening sample taken should only take matter of minutes. In the UK, GPs and practice nurses take the majority of cervical screening samples.

“You can bring a relative or friend with you and you can request a female nurse or GP to take the sample. As with all cancers, the earlier a problem is spotted, the better the patient’s outcome. Screening saves lives, and we are committed to helping and encouraging all women to access this vital service.”

For more information about cervical cancer and the Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, visit: We are the leading gynae cancers charity - The Eve Appeal