Celebrate the rich local history of our county at the first Lincolnshire Libraries Local History Festival.

This new history festival will travel across the county's vast rural landscapes, covering the Wolds and Coast, the Fens, the Kestevens and the Lincoln Cliff, seeing renowned east midlands historians present their discoveries in your local Lincolnshire libraries.

With over 50 events running throughout May, including talks, guided walks, exhibitions and family activities, you'll explore wartime Lincolnshire, discover community memories, and step back into its trade past.

As part of the Festival Gainsborough Library will be hosting –

Lincolnshire Local History Festival

Pictorial Display of Gainsborough over time From 1st May till 31st May / During Library Opening Times

Photographic display of Gainsborough town centre and shops through time sourced from the library’s archives.

Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative Thursday 15th May / 3pm-4pm Presented by: Abigail Buckland

An illustrated talk exploring the ongoing development of Gainsborough town centre, under the Townscape Heritage Initiative. From where we started to where we are now, and a glimpse of what is still to come.

Making Waves; female business and society in Gainsborough during the 18th and 19th centuries Thursday 22nd May / 2.30pm-3.30pm Presented by: Dr Caroline Mogg

Join Dr Caroline Mogg for a fascinating talk about women in Gainsborough from the mid to late 19th century.

Nicola Rogers, partnership manager at Lincolnshire Libraries said: “As part of Local and Community Month we wanted to celebrate our county’s rich heritage. We’re delighted to be able to invite so many well-known speakers and groups into our libraries to share their knowledge and research and highlight the fascinating local studies collections held in our libraries.”

Visit the Lincoln Libraries Local History Festival webpage Lincolnshire Local History Festival | What's On Lincolnshire for full details of what’s on at a library near you, or pick up a Festival guide at Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford or Woodhall Spa Library.

Lincolnshire Libraries, run by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise, on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, run core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.