Lincolnshire magician enchants TEDx audiences with journey from panic to possibility

A magician and confidence coach from Lincolnshire who lost everything in the pandemic has shared his extraordinary comeback story on the TEDx stage.

In April 2020, Bourne resident Ricky Locke took redundancy – ready to pursue his magic and speaking business full time – but when the UK went into lockdown, his dream vanished overnight.

In his TEDx talk, the married father of one revealed how cultivating what he calls ‘magical resilience’ put him back on track for success.

“I put all my chips in, only to discover everything was about to disappear because nobody was booking speakers or magicians,” said Ricky, who is Co-Director of the Confident Club. “I’d traded the security of a 15-year career in retail leadership for the unknown, and now the unknown felt terrifying. Sitting in my dining room, with my head in my hands, I wondered how I’d survive and support my family; then one question crept in: ‘What happens next?’ That spark of curiosity changed everything. It allowed me to choose possibility over panic.”

Now an international presentation coach and host of the UNLOCKED podcast, Ricky is also a certified Jack Canfield Success Principles Trainer – having trained personally with the world-renowned personal development expert.

Working with top-flight clients including Coca-Cola, Audible and Feature Space, the 36-year-old said his story is proof that life’s setbacks can have extraordinary endings.

“When a magician performs a trick, we don’t know what will unfold, but we always trust that something remarkable is about to happen,” explained Ricky, who is a member of The Magic Circle and a former President of the Peterborough Society of Magicians.

“But when we hit a roadblock in life – a job loss or missed opportunity, for example – we imagine the worst possible outcome. Why can’t we have that same trust we experience from a magic trick? I hope my TEDx talk will inspire others to trust the detour and stay curious, because magic is never far behind.”

After several lockdown-related delays, Ricky married his fiancée Danielle in 2022. The couple have a three-year-old daughter called Alma – a name they chose because it means “to lift spirits”.

“At my lowest, Danielle and Alma gave me a reason to keep going, and they continue to inspire me in everything I do,” said Ricky, who is also a trained NLP Practitioner.

“Although I am an experienced keynote speaker with plenty of tricks up my sleeve, doing TEDx is easily the biggest personal and professional challenge I have ever taken on. I am incredibly grateful to the entire TEDxNorthwich team – Sam Newey, Catherine Sandland and Ashley Costello – as well as to my fellow speakers. It was a privilege to share the stage with them.”

Looking to the future, Ricky said he will continue public speaking while supporting leaders in developing their communication skills through the Confident Club. He is also working with business owners and their teams – applying Jack Canfield’s Success Principles to goal-setting and achievement.

“I’ve had an incredible response to my talk from companies interested in the ‘how’ of moving from panic to possibility,” he concluded. “That’s exciting, but this idea of magical resilience applies to everyone. What really means the most is when people share my talk with someone going through a tough time who needs a boost. That makes everything I put into TEDx truly worthwhile.”

Watch Ricky's TEDx talk, ‘Magical Resilience: How Curiosity Unlocks Possibility’, at rickylocke.com/tedx