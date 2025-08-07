Lincolnshire Mayor visits North Kesteven District Council

L-R Assistant Director of Economy Tony Mabbott, Assistant Director of Planning and Climate Change Mark Williets, NKDC Chief Executive Kath Marriott, NKDC Leader Cllr Richard Wright, Mayor of Lincolnshire Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Deputy Director GLCCA Ruth Carver

North Kesteven District Council played host to Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, on Tuesday 5 August in what was described as a productive meeting.

The Mayor spent time with Council officials, including Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright and Chief Executive Kath Marriott,to discuss many of the Mayor’s areas of interest including skills, transport and infrastructure and how they link in with the work of the council and the priorities for North Kesteven.

The Mayor also shared information about the forthcoming ‘Great Exhibition’ which will highlight the unique range of businesses and opportunities in Greater Lincolnshire.

Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “We were pleased to have the chance to meet the Mayor and showcase what North Kesteven has to offer. We all know of the outstanding potential inherent in our District and we were proud to share that with Dame Andrea.

“Devolution offers great opportunities for Lincolnshire, with greater powers and increased funding being available. It’s important that we work as closely as possible with the Mayor and the new authority to secure the best outcomes for our communities.

“We see strong potential for partnership working, especially on tourism, transport and infrastructure, skills, the defence economy and our work with veterans. We look forward to maximising all the opportunities available to us for the betterment of North Kesteven.”

Dame Andrea Jenkyns is meeting with all District Councils as part of developing her plans for the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, GLCCA.

The Great Exhibition will take place on 22 October, 2025, at Lincolnshire Showground. Find out more at greaterlincolnshire-cca.gov.uk.