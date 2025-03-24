Lincolnshire NHS charity gains donation machines

New digital donation machines are now available to help support our community hospitals in the county.

Lincolnshire NHS Charity has introduced three donation machines in Gainsborough, Skegness and Spalding to support the NHS. These machines make it easier for patients, families, local people and staff to donate to Lincolnshire NHS Charity.

The charity provides the little extras that make a big difference to local community healthcare and mental health services, such as palliative care services and therapy animals. Donations can also be made to support the health and wellbeing of hardworking NHS staff who are saving, changing and improving lives every day.

Lincolnshire NHS Charity machine close up

Scott McGinn, the charity manager explained more: “We’re excited to introduce this new way of raising money for the NHS in Lincolnshire.

“Funded by a grant from NHS Charities Together, the new donation machines at Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding, Skegness Community Hospital and John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough give people the opportunity to donate at their fingertips with the tap of a card.

“We’re hoping these conveniently placed machines will help to raise much needed funds for the NHS.”

Our community hospitals play a vital role in keeping local people healthy, safe and looked-after, and Lincolnshire NHS Charity is proud to support both community healthcare and mental health services across Lincolnshire. Without the generosity of donors, Lincolnshire NHS Charity could not continue to provide the little extras that make a big difference to patients, families and NHS staff.

Next time you visit our community hospitals, please consider donating to Lincolnshire NHS Charity.