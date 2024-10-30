Lincolnshire NSPCC campaign reaches almost 2,000 children, parents and professionals in week of action

Pantosaurus chats with school children

A campaign to share vital safeguarding messaging with children and young people in Lincolnshire reached almost 2,000 people in just six days.

The NSPCC’s Talk PANTS campaign saw the charity’s mascot Pantosaurus visit primary schools and libraries across the region to share safeguarding messages in a fun and age-appropriate way.

Talk PANTS helps children recognise the signs of abuse and neglect through interactive games, music, face-painting and fun, and the week of events was hosted in locations including Cleethorpes Library, Grimsby Library Pilgrim Primary School and Woodlands Academy.

NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, Gail Sayles, said: “We were looking forward to returning to North East Lincolnshire for the second Talk PANTS event, and the response we had was really terrific.

“With the help of North East Lincolnshire Council and the NSPCC's Grimsby Together for Childhood, this year’s Talk PANTS event was able to reach 1,837 children, 84 parents and 72 local professionals – roughly double the number of people we reached last year. We’d like to thank everyone who took part and helped make it such a success.”

Anna Brader, Operations Manager, Lincs Inspire Libraries, said: “Libraries are the perfect place for children to learn, and opening our doors to welcome Pantosaurus and share these vitally important safeguarding messages was great fun. It’s wonderful to know so many people took part, and we look forward to future visits from the NSPCC team.”

Developed with children, parents, carers and teachers, Talk PANTS is here to help children understand that their body belongs to them, and they should tell a safe adult they trust if anything makes them feel upset or worried.

Since the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS campaign launched in 2013, it has been shared with a million parents and more than 950,000 children to help them understand and remember simple but vital messages.

To find out more about Talk PANTS, visit nspcc.org.uk/talkpants, or to find out how to host an NSPCC information evening for parents or community groups, contact [email protected]