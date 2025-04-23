Lincolnshire onion supplier celebrates growing partnership with Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family-run business in Lincolnshire is celebrating its growing partnership with the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1948, Moulton Bulb is located in Moulton, Spalding, and has been supplying onions to Aldi’s UK stores since 2012. The partnership has grown throughout the years, from initially supplying 100 tonnes of onions a week, to now supplying Aldi more than 750 tonnes a week.

Aldi is now the supplier’s largest retail partner and Moulton Bulb accounts for around half of the supermarket’s total volume of onions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-term partnership ensures a consistent, year-round supply of essential onions for Aldi shoppers, including red and brown onions. Moulton Bulb also produce shallots and echalions during seasonal periods. Sales typically peak around Easter, with red onions proving popular during the summer months, while brown onions are a staple for hearty winter dishes.

Moulton Bulb is located in Moulton, Spalding, and has been supplying onions to Aldi’s UK stores since 2012.

Robert Oldershaw, Director at Moulton Bulb, said: “Our partnership with Aldi has gone from strength to strength over the years. The scale and consistency of our work together has enabled us to invest in new technology, expand our operations and improve how we use our crop.

“With Aldi's support, we've introduced innovations like advanced scanning technology to enhance consistency in our produce and reducing our environmental footprint while continuing to deliver top-quality produce at scale.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud of our successful and growing relationship with Moulton Bulb. Their passion for quality and innovation supports our mission to provide British shoppers with the best produce at the best prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Aldi, we truly value long-term partnerships that help us deliver consistent quality and value for our customers, and our Great British suppliers help us provide exceptional produce all year round.”