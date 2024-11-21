Lincolnshire opera singer performs special song in aid of British Red Cross Fund

Elaine Huckle, of Great Hale.

An opera singer from Great Hale, near Sleaford has released a recording in aid of the British Red Cross Fund.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Huckle decided over the summer she would sing with a local pianist and record a song by Handel called Art thou Troubled, from an opera called Rodelinda, a piece well known as being performed in the past by singer Kathleen Ferrier.

Sadly Kathleen had cancer and did not survive.

Elaine invited donations from those who have listened to the recording on Youtube for the British Red Cross Fund to help people who may have been affected by flooding in this country and in Spain or by other disasters around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine explained: “I had previously was diagnosed with cancer and was really very ill - but I survived.

“My consultant said to me my way forward was to continue my singing. I have worked professionally in the classical music world but I made up my mind when I recovered I would always help charities with my voice.

“I have already made a lot of money for the British Red Cross but I decided because of the problems in the world I would continue helping.”

She said: "I think for people who are elderly and alone with no one to talk to, the news can be very scary. I am concerned not scared.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people have been comforted listening to Elaine’s recorded version of the song on her Just Giving page and Youtube and she has already reached almost £1,000 in donations, but she would love to top that figure.

“I do hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas, but it wouldn't be Christmas unless we remember those who are in trouble. The Aria has beautiful words of healing,” Elaine said.