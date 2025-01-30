Lincolnshire organisations benefit from National Grid grant funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven charitable organisations across Lincolnshire have received grant funding from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s latest Community Matters Fund.

The fund, which was established in 2021, has awarded more than £11 million to charities and community groups across the Midlands, South West and South Wales since its launch.

Last October, the Community Matters Fund made £500,000 available to charities and community groups which are tackling fuel poverty. Working with Localgiving, funding was awarded to a total of 117 organisations across the network operator’s regions, with projects being delivered until March 2025 to help customers through the colder months.

Ellie Patey. Community Engagement Manager at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

Carers First (East Lincolnshire)

“We are pleased to be able to support so many fantastic organisations in Lincolnshire, whose vital work provides help to those who need it most during the winter months.

“From warm spaces to energy efficiency programmes, there is so much great work going on in the county. It’s a privilege to work with these charities to ensure that their projects can thrive, and ultimately, help as many people as possible.”

Two of the organisations to benefit from this round of funding are Carers First (East Lincolnshire) and Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire.

Carers First aim to raise the profile of unpaid carers, while also providing them with information, support and guidance. The organisation provides unpaid carers with warm blankets, thermal socks, and heated blankets to help carers save money energy bills. Packs have been distributed at wellbeing groups in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Louth, while also hand-delivering support to those who are in more isolated parts of the county.

The funding from National Grid Electricity Distribution will provide hooded blankets, draught excluders and microwaveable wheat bags to support carers throughout the winter.

Zoe Burkill, Service Manager at Carers First, East Lincolnshire, said:

“Many of the carers we speak with do not know where to turn for support, they feel frustrated and largely ignored and undervalued. We aim to change that, focusing on their needs and ensuring that their voice is heard.

“We cannot thank National Grid and Localgiving enough for this funding. The response we have had in previous years to the winter warm packs has been phenomenal. Carers have told us after receiving a warm pack they feel valued, they feel thankful and most importantly that the packs have made a real difference to them in the winter months.”

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice to all residents in North Kesteven and Boston Borough. Its aim is to help everyone find a way forward, no matter what problem they face. The team has in-depth knowledge on subjects including benefits, debt, housing, employment and family.

The grant funding from National Grid Electricity Distribution will help the organisation’s Energy Well project, which aims to improve energy knowledge and empower residents to make changes within the home to reduce their energy consumption.

Louise Buckingham, CEO at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, said:

“This funding is extremely important to our organisation. We are a small, independent local charity that is reliant on grants such as this to allow our service to continue. It enables us to cover staff costs and to continue to provide specialist energy advice at a time that it is needed most. We’d like to say a big thank you to National Grid and Localgiving for their fantastic support.”