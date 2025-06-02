Lincolnshire over 55s enjoy memorable evening at Baytree Owl & Wildlife Centre

Mark handling one of the owls

A group of local over 55s enjoyed a memorable evening on Tuesday, 20th May 2025, at the Baytree Owl & Wildlife Centre in Spalding. The special session was led by centre owner Mark and featured an exclusive flying display, followed by a leisurely exploration of the centre and refreshments.

The free activity was part of First Time for Everything,a community programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and well-being. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those who are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community and to be social and active.

The event provided a unique opportunity for the 22 attendees to learn more about the resident owls and animals in a relaxed and engaging setting.

The First Time for Everything programme was launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event, and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, ‘First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

Lesley, a participant from Lincolnshire, said, “Lovely demo and experience. All well-kept and looked after. Very knowledgeable keeper. Nice evening. Thank you.”

Andrea Briggs, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, said: “We had a lovely sunny evening to watch a flying display and then have a look around at all the other birds and wildlife. We saw a variety of beautiful birds fly with excellent commentary from Mark. There were lots of opportunities to take photographs of each bird as they swooped in and out of the watching attendees. We enjoyed a cup of tea and a chat to end a lovely evening. It was great to welcome regular attendees and some new faces too.

Thanks to the generous support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we have all sorts of exciting First Time for Everything activities for local people to try this year. Participants tell us how much they enjoy trying something new and chatting with new people at these events – they do make a difference to people’s lives.”

The next event will be a seated exercise class at the Afro Caribbean Centre on Friday, 6th June at 11 am. To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator Andrea Briggs on 07468 701994, email: [email protected] . Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube, to, with more than 2,500 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join, and anyone can take part with no sign-in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities, with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity delivers the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England, enabled by the GoodSAM app, with volunteers responding to over 2.7 million requests for help to support approximately 200,000 people. The charity also works in local communities, running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To donate to support the charity’s work, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.