Lincolnshire Parks in the Spotlight at 2025 UK Theme Park Awards

Lincolnshire’s leading theme parks, Fantasy Island and Bottons Pleasure Beach, are celebrating national recognition in the 2025 UK Theme Park Awards.

Located in Ingoldmells and Skegness, both parks are up for major categories including Best Seaside Park and Best New Event. As voting opens to the public, fans have a chance to support these beloved coastal attractions. The awards highlight the best in British theme park entertainment and you can vote for our local parks!

Fantasy Island is nominated in multiple categories including Best Theme Park for Thrills, Best Seaside Park, and Best New Event. The park, known for its towering rollercoasters like The Odyssey and Millennium, continues to deliver big experiences for visitors from across the UK. Its latest event series, including the immersive Fear Island Halloween spectacular, has earned it a nod for Best New Event—a testament to the team’s creativity and evolving guest experiences.

Just down the coast in Skegness, Bottons Pleasure Beach is also flying the flag for Lincolnshire. This traditional amusement park, a family favourite for decades, is nominated for Best Seaside Park. Featuring classic rides, family attractions, and a nostalgic atmosphere, Bottons remains a staple of the British seaside holiday. Its nomination highlights its enduring appeal and commitment to keeping seaside fun alive for future generations.

The UK Theme Park Awards, now in their sixth year, recognise excellence across 22 categories ranging from best rides and events to family value and food. The awards shine a spotlight on the most exciting and memorable attractions from across the country. Over 35 parks are represented in 2025, from major destinations like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park to much-loved regional parks like those in Lincolnshire.

Public voting is now open and runs through August, with results announced at a live awards ceremony in September. Visitors, fans, and local residents are encouraged to cast their votes and support the parks that have provided memorable days out for countless families over the years.

The competition includes a mix of big-name brands and independent favourites, and for Lincolnshire to have two parks nominated is a strong indication of the region’s vibrant tourism and leisure scene.

Both Fantasy Island and Bottons Pleasure Beach bring something unique to the UK’s theme park landscape. Fantasy Island combines high-thrill rides with indoor and outdoor markets, while Bottons offers a nostalgic slice of seaside magic just steps from the beach. Their recognition at the UK Theme Park Awards not only celebrates their achievements but also puts Lincolnshire firmly on the map as a destination for top-quality attractions.

To vote for your favourites and explore the full list of categories, visit the official website https://ukthemeparkawards.com