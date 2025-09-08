Lincolnshire photographer exhibits striking photography collection highlighting living with ME/CFS

Documentary film-maker and photographer, Jeremy Jeffs from Lincolnshire, is exhibiting a photography collection at the iconic Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s South Bank (September 24– 28). ‘Lives We Cannot Live’, a new photographic exhibition by Jeremy Jeffs and presented by The ME Association, reflects the stark realities of daily life for people living with ME/CFS through a collection of more than 50 striking images.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis), also known as CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome), is a multisystemic disease. Symptoms include profound fatigue, sleep disturbance, post-exertional malaise, cognitive difficulties and a range of other symptoms like pain, headaches, nausea and intolerance to lights and noise.

The project, which took three years to complete, aims to bring identify and visibility to an unseen community, demonstrating the range of people who live with the disease and the often devastating impact it has on their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition showcases the moving images of more than 20 people from across the UK; some with ME so severely that they are confined to bed, some are able to work part time, and many others who struggle to simply keep up with a basic existence.

Andrew Jackson who lives with ME/CFS.

Jeremy, who also lives with ME/CFS, said, “The idea for the exhibition was sparked by my own experiences of ME/CFS, and my aim was to capture a sense of what this isolating illness is like for people in the ME/CFS community.

ME/CFS can be a doubly invisible illness; not only are symptoms hard to see but the disease attracts little understanding from the public or the medical profession. This can often lead to people experiencing prejudice and disbelief, making them feel stigmatised and isolated.

Every image was considered thoughtfully and emotively, with compassion and honesty. ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ is a unique, thought-provoking series of documentary photographs that honestly communicates the personal stories of real people, with real impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martine Ainsworth-Wells, trustee and campaigns director at The ME Association, said, “The ME Association is incredibly proud to present ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ which brings this complex condition into the spotlight.The Oxo G

Maureen Kinnear was diagnosed with ME/CFS in 2004.

"We hope the exhibition drives greater awareness and understanding of ME/CFS in society for the thousands of people who must navigate the challenges of this disease every day and often feel invisible and forgotten by society.“

Jeremy shot the images on a panoramic camera to show the rooms that people are often confined to. For most people, the home is a refuge, a place of comfort and safety, but for people with ME/CFS, it can be a place of confinement, people have described it as being in a cell, a care home, or even a prison.

Jeremy’s previous work has been shown at the V&A, the National Film Theatre, and at many festivals around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ photography exhibition is at Oxo Gallery, Oxo Tower Wharf, Bargehouse Street, South Bank, London, SE1 9PP from September 24 –28. The event is open daily between 11am and 6pm, admission free.