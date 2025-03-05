Lincolnshire playwrights: Create Waves in the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

By Flo Saunders
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:55 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is open to playwrights in Lincolnshire and beyond. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this exciting competition offers a unique opportunity for emerging and established writers.

The competition is open until April 4, offering a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

The winning play will be performed in 2025, with full support provided to help the playwright bring their vision to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can explore any subject matter.

With a prestigious panel of judges, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition offers mentorship and invaluable exposure.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment GroupAmbassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group
Key Dates:

April 4: Deadline for submissions

June 6: Shortlist announced

December 5: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com

