Lincolnshire playwrights: Create Waves in the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
The competition is open until April 4, offering a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.
The winning play will be performed in 2025, with full support provided to help the playwright bring their vision to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can explore any subject matter.
With a prestigious panel of judges, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition offers mentorship and invaluable exposure.
Key Dates:
April 4: Deadline for submissions
June 6: Shortlist announced
December 5: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com