Lincolnshire RAF Veteran appeals for volunteers

An RAF veteran, from Lincolnshire, is appealing for local people to volunteer to provide vital support for the men and women who have served their country.

Veterans’ charity Help for Heroes is trying to bring more people on board as volunteers as it expands its reach in local communities.

David Morris, age 45, lives in Sleaford and served for 22 years in the RAF. He was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder following an incident in 2011, while serving as a survival equipment specialist with the Red Arrows. David has had support from the Help for Heroes mental health team and has taken part in sports and social activities. He was the vice-captain of Team UK for the delayed 2020 Invictus Games, which took place at The Hague in 2022.

David said: “Help for Heroes was there for me when I most needed it. It’s really been a lifeline for me and thousands of other veterans, but it needs to recruit more volunteers so it can support more men and women who have served.

“As well as providing clinical, mental health and welfare support services through a team of dedicated advisors, the Charity works with groups to support veterans and their families to connect with each other and their communities through sports and social activities.

“These activities can be an important part of recovery and the Charity wants to expand this activity in Lincolnshire but to do this it’s going to need volunteers.”

Help for Heroes is currently supporting 125 veterans across Lincolnshire. The Charity aims to work with volunteers, national and local organisations to offer activities for veterans and their families such as wheelchair basketball, archery, rowing, as well as activities such as photography and creative writing. It is also hoping to expand its regular drop-in café social sessions.

On average, five people are medically discharged from the UK military every day. Some veterans must find new ways to live with a physical disability. Others face complex mental trauma. Many feel cut off from society, friends, even family.

David added: “I know personally what a valuable job Help for Heroes does. There are more than 44,800 veterans living in Lincolnshire and if we can recruit people who are able to give a couple of hours a week, the Charity can do more for local people.

“We also need people who are happy to help us with fundraising events. Last year our volunteer fundraisers helped us out with bucket collections at supermarkets and other locations.

“If you’d like to find out more about how you can volunteer, or have a passion for a sport, creative or social activity that you think you could share with veterans, then please get in touch.”

For more information about volunteering with Help for Heroes, go to https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/give-support/volunteer/